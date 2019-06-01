Jade Bird says Joan Jett and Patti Smith have influenced her music as strong women.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter has cited the 'I Love Rock and Roll' and 'Because The Night' hitmakers as her idols and says she admires them because they paved the way for female musicians and made waves on the radio.

Jade exclusively told Bang Showbiz: ''Alternative radio in the states, they don't play nearly enough women and that's a known fact. That's very common knowledge.

''And there's still things in society that limits women and their music and I know that's wrong.

''I think it takes people to get up and do what all those strong women in the past did.

''They didn't really care like Joan Jet and Patti Smith, they didn't mind! There was no women on the radio they did it anyway. I just hope young girls can feel that sense of confidence.''

The 'Lottery' singer also revealed she is not afraid to show her vulnerability as she thinks it is better when people are more honest and real about their emotional insecurities.

She said: ''I think strength comes from vulnerability, I fully believe that. I think my album completely shows that. The first thing it starts with is 'Ruins' which is debating on how one moment everything is perfect then everything is not.

''And having no sense of identity and not quite knowing who you are. And I think that is fine. I think if you put it in a song it makes you stronger in the end than if you didn't. I really believe in honesty, I believe that makes you a good human being.''

Jade added that her latest song 'My Motto' is dear to her because it is about ''mistakes'' and ''disappointments'' people face in life.

She explained: ''Its about mistakes or expecting someone to be something they can't quite fulfil. And that is very much a disappointment and I think everyone goes through that sense it is the most personal song on the record.''