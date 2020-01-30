Jade Bird was among the winners at the 2020 UK Americana Awards on Thursday (30.01.20).

The 22-year-old singer walked away with the gong for Best Selling Americana Album for her self titled debut record at the awards ceremony, which was held at The Troxy in London on Thursday.

The awards were hosted by Bob Harris - who was also honoured with the special Outstanding Contribution award - and each winner was presented with their unique 'Woody' award, which are hand-crafted representations of 7'' singles turned in a variety of woods.

Other winners on the night included Yola, who won both UK Album of the Year for 'Walk Through Fire' and UK Artist of the Year, The Highwomen, whose self-titled album won International Album of the Year, and Elles Bailey, who picked up UK Song of the Year for 'Little Piece of Heaven'.

Joan Armatrading was named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, whilst the Legend Award went to posthumously to the late Lonnie Donegan, and the Grass Roots Award went to Mark Whitfield of Americana-UK.com.

The Trailblazer gong was bagged by Nick Lowe, with Ferris & Sylvester picking up the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award, and Brandi Carlile being named International Artist of the Year.

For the first time at the iconic Troxy venue, artists took to the stage alongside the house band helmed by esteemed musical director Jonathan Wilson, who welcomed Nick Lowe and The Felice Brothers.

Billy Bragg performed alongside Peter Donegan as a tribute to his father Lonnie, whilst there was also an astonishing performance by the Noisettes' singer Shingai, who performed Joan Armatrading's 'Love And Affection'.

UK Americana Awards full winners list:

UK Album of the Year

'Walk Through Fire' - Yola

International Album of the Year

'The Highwomen' - The Highwomen

UK Song of the Year

'Little Piece of Heaven' - Elles Bailey

International Song of the Year

'Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne' - Amy Speace

UK Artist of the Year

Yola

International Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Sian Monaghan

Trailblazer Award

Nick Lowe

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award

Ferris & Sylvester

Best Selling Americana Album

'Jade Bird' - Jade Bird

Grass Roots Award

Mark Whitfield

Legend Award

Lonnie Donegan

Lifetime Achievement Award

Joan Armatrading

Outstanding Contribution Award

Bob Harris