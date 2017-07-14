Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett-Smith hopes she shares the same good genes as her mother after a photo went viral of her 64-year-old mum's washboard stomach.
Jada Pinkett Smith is jealous of her mother's washboard stomach.
The 45-year-old actress - who is currently starring in the female-led comedy 'Girls Trip' - recently saw a photo of her 64-year-old mum Adrienne Banfield-Jones showing off her six-pack in a bikini go viral.
Jada admits she is envious of her parent's fabulous figure, but is hoping she has inherited those same good genes.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have good genes, don't I? She rocks one better than me. When your own mother can put you to shame, I'm like, 'I don't know if I gotta get back in the gym. I don't know what I gotta do.' I just told her, 'All that right there, just make sure your passing all those good genes down here!' ''
'Girls Trip' - which she stars Jada, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish - follows the four friends who go for an adventure and rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side.
Jada had been asked by her 16-year-old daughter Willow if she could accompany her to the first premiere, but Jada refused to take her due to one particular scene in which she performs a sexual act using a grapefruit.
Jada - who also son Jaden, 19, with her husband Will Smith - said: ''Jaden's working in New York and Will's working. And Willow is too young. Now, she can see this with her friends. But, I was like, I don't want to sit with her through the grapefruit scene. No, not that part. She was like 'Mom, I want to go to see this.' Not tonight. Not tonight. I was like, 'You better go to the movies and sneak in like you're supposed to. This is so sneaking movie stuff for your age.' ''
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...