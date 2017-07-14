Jada Pinkett Smith is jealous of her mother's washboard stomach.

The 45-year-old actress - who is currently starring in the female-led comedy 'Girls Trip' - recently saw a photo of her 64-year-old mum Adrienne Banfield-Jones showing off her six-pack in a bikini go viral.

Jada admits she is envious of her parent's fabulous figure, but is hoping she has inherited those same good genes.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have good genes, don't I? She rocks one better than me. When your own mother can put you to shame, I'm like, 'I don't know if I gotta get back in the gym. I don't know what I gotta do.' I just told her, 'All that right there, just make sure your passing all those good genes down here!' ''

'Girls Trip' - which she stars Jada, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish - follows the four friends who go for an adventure and rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side.

Jada had been asked by her 16-year-old daughter Willow if she could accompany her to the first premiere, but Jada refused to take her due to one particular scene in which she performs a sexual act using a grapefruit.

Jada - who also son Jaden, 19, with her husband Will Smith - said: ''Jaden's working in New York and Will's working. And Willow is too young. Now, she can see this with her friends. But, I was like, I don't want to sit with her through the grapefruit scene. No, not that part. She was like 'Mom, I want to go to see this.' Not tonight. Not tonight. I was like, 'You better go to the movies and sneak in like you're supposed to. This is so sneaking movie stuff for your age.' ''