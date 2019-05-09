'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Jacob Batalon was ''hysterically'' laughing when Peter Parker turned to dust in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 22-year-old actor - who plays Spider-Man's best friend Ned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - admitted that although he felt ''really emotional'' during the scene in which Tom Holland's superhero was killed by the villainous Thanos, he couldn't help but laugh ''really loudly''.

Speaking to SlashFilm, he said: ''I don't want to seem like I'm heartless (the scene) was crazy, it was sad! I felt really emotional.

''I guess just being on the other side of things, you don't get as shocked as you think you would. So yeah, but it was a really good scene.

''In the theater, I was actually laughing, like really loudly, like hysterically laughing. All the people who were crying and upset stared and saw me, and when they started to recognise me, I turned my head away and stared at the wall. That was me watching the movie.''

Jacob's character will next be seen in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and the 'Night School' star thinks his dynamic with Spider-Man hasn't changed much at all in the upcoming film.

He explained: ''I don't think it's changed that much. It's pretty much the same sort of deal. I think for the most part in Far From Home, he's not really focusing on being a hero, per se.

''He sort of begrudgingly helps them fight off these monsters. What he really just wants to relax. That dynamic isn't on display too much, but it's still very hilarious how we try to keep it a secret from MJ (Zendaya) Flash (Tony Revolori) all the kids.''