Jacob Batalon says during scene in which Tom Holland's Spider-Man was killed he was ''hysterically laughing'' in the cinema.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Jacob Batalon was ''hysterically'' laughing when Peter Parker turned to dust in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
The 22-year-old actor - who plays Spider-Man's best friend Ned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - admitted that although he felt ''really emotional'' during the scene in which Tom Holland's superhero was killed by the villainous Thanos, he couldn't help but laugh ''really loudly''.
Speaking to SlashFilm, he said: ''I don't want to seem like I'm heartless (the scene) was crazy, it was sad! I felt really emotional.
''I guess just being on the other side of things, you don't get as shocked as you think you would. So yeah, but it was a really good scene.
''In the theater, I was actually laughing, like really loudly, like hysterically laughing. All the people who were crying and upset stared and saw me, and when they started to recognise me, I turned my head away and stared at the wall. That was me watching the movie.''
Jacob's character will next be seen in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and the 'Night School' star thinks his dynamic with Spider-Man hasn't changed much at all in the upcoming film.
He explained: ''I don't think it's changed that much. It's pretty much the same sort of deal. I think for the most part in Far From Home, he's not really focusing on being a hero, per se.
''He sort of begrudgingly helps them fight off these monsters. What he really just wants to relax. That dynamic isn't on display too much, but it's still very hilarious how we try to keep it a secret from MJ (Zendaya) Flash (Tony Revolori) all the kids.''
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.