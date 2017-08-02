Jack Throne is going to be creating a new draft of the 'Star Wars: Episode IX' script.

The 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' writer has been brought in by Disney and Lucasfilm to have a look over the script for the ninth film in the main 'Star Wars' saga which is set for release in 2019.

Originally written by director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly - who worked together on 'Jurassic World' - the duo needed a ''fresh set of eyes'' on the plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Currently, it is not known whether Thorne's input will deal with minor changes or will be a complete rewrite and is slated to start production in January next year.

Episode VIII, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', was written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set to be released this December.

'The Last Jedi' will see the likes of Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega reprise their roles from 'The Force Awakens', and will mark the final big screen appearance of Carrie Fisher, who completed her scenes as General Leia Organa before her tragic death in December 2016 at the age of 60.

Johnson recently reassured fans that Leia's final outing in the saga would offer ''some kind of catharsis'' and ''emotional satisfaction''.

He said: ''[I hope it] emotionally gives some kind of catharsis ... it gives some kind of emotional satisfaction. I think so, I really hope so. I know for me it does.''

And the 43-year-old filmmaker says Carrie's performance in the movie is ''really beautiful'', and despite the scenes not being filmed in the knowledge they would be her last, there are still moments within the feature that will ''mean a lot to people'' due to her passing.

He added: ''Carrie gives a really beautiful performance in the film ... We obviously didn't make the movie to be her final film - her final 'Star Wars' movie. Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people ... there are scenes that we have with her where, now not having her around, I watch them and I think, 'I'm really thankful that we have that and that we can give that to people.' ''