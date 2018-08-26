Jackson Odell's cause of death has been revealed as an ''accidental'' heroin and cocaine overdose.

The 'Goldbergs' star was found dead aged just 20 on June 8, at his home in Tarzana, California, and now the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed his body had suffered ''acute heroin and cocaine toxicity'', The Blast reports.

Jackson's family paid tribute to the young star at a private service held just a week after his passing for next of kin.

Following his death, Jackson's family released a statement via his Twitter account.

They said: ''The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward.

''Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.''

US comedian Josh Wolf, whose son Jacob was best friends with the 'Modern Family' actor, told how he was ''not a sad kid'', and ''loved his life''.

He said: ''It is important people know this was not a sad kid.

''This is a young man who lost his life and the truth of the matter is that he was so ready to live, so it was a complete shock to all of us to find out he had passed.

''There was no part of Jackson that was suicidal and Jackson should not be lumped in with anyone that is suicidal, or that was looking for a way out.

''Whatever his past was, I can tell you I have known Jackson for six years, through whatever, and there was never a moment in time when this kid did not love life.

''He was ready to live, to share his gift, to spread love, be loved and enjoy life. Jackson loved being round his friends and family and playing his music and laughing and smiling. No matter what was happening in his life, those things never changed.

''It is a shame that as a young man who celebrated life so intensely, that whatever he may or may not done at some point in time, is what people are now focusing on.''

Jackson was best known for playing popular student Ari Caldwell in sitcom 'The Goldbergs'.