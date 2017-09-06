Jack O' Connell has reportedly lost his role as fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

The 27-year-old British actor was in line to take on the role of the late catwalk visionary in a biopic about the fashion designer based on Andrew Wilson's biography 'Blood Beneath The Skin'.

However, bosses decided after holding talks with the 'Skins' star that he wasn't right for the role despite his film credits including dark roles in 'Money Monster' and 'Unbroken'.

And so the job is back on the market for the man who is a perfect fit to portray the taunted character.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''When producers started casting they thought Jack was the absolute ideal man due to his history of dark roles, but after months of deliberation they decided he wasn't the right fit.

''No contracts were signed and Jack has been given his marching orders.

''The production is still very much in motion, it just won't be happening with Jack. The part is back to being wide open.''

Pathé is bringing the project to the big screen with '45 Years' filmmaker Andrew Haigh on board to direct from a script by Chris Urch.

The story of McQueen is one of incredible success and tragedy.

McQueen was the working class son of a taxi driver from east London who after earning an apprenticeship at Savile Row tailors Anderson & Sheppard rose through the fashion world to become head designer at Givenchy.

He then founded his own label in 2004 and went on to receive a CBE from the Queen for his contribution to fashion.

However, following the death of his mother Joyce in 2010 he fell into a deep depression and died by on February 11 at the age of 40 the day before her funeral and nine days after she had died from cancer at the age of 75.

Filming on the biopic is due to begin next spring with the movie scheduled for a late 2017 release.