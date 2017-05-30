J.K Rowling has finished writing the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' sequel.

The 'Harry Potter' author teased last month that she was working on on the script for a follow-up film to the 2016 movie and has now confirmed the draft for the movie is complete, but refused to share any plot details.

An impatient fan, @SCORBUSMWLFOY, tweeted her to ask: ''@jk_rowling have you already write the script of Fantastic Beasts 2? TELL ME EVERYTHING WOMAN'' and Rowling replied: ''Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN.''

The writer previously took to Twitter to share a photo of a document which contained the typed words ''written by J.K. Rowling'' along snippets of the text ''confidential'' and ''Warner Bros. Pictures'' - the studio which is responsible for bringing the magical movie to the big screen and the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Rowling further whipped fans into a frenzy of excitement by captioning the image: ''Having a Beastly day.''

One fan wrote, ''Oh my lawdy (sic)'', while others asked what the sequel will be called - with one suggesting it could be 'Beastly Day' and another couldn't contain their excitement by posting, ''OMG THE SCRIPT FOR THE NEXT FANTASTIC BEASTS MOVIE (sic)''.

The debut 'Fantastic Beasts' film starred Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne as the ''Magizoologist'' Newt Scamander, Inherent Vice's Katherine Waterson as a witch named Tina and Colin Farrell as wizard Graves.

Not much is known about the second instalment other than that Eddie will reprise his wizard role, alongside Katherine, and they will be joined by Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.

Shooting on the project is due to begin in August and will take place in London and Paris.

It is the first of four planned sequels by Warner Bros. and 51-year-old Rowling, and it is scheduled to open in cinemas in November 2018.