J. J. Abrams gave himself more freedom when he was making 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker'.

The 52-year-old filmmaker co-wrote, co-produced and directed 2015's 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' which kicked off a new trilogy of movies set in a galaxy far, far away that also acted as sequels to George Lucas' original three sci-fi films and the prequels.

When taking on the franchise following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, Abrams felt ''beholden'' to replicate the format of the other films but after coming back to the director's chair for 'Episode IX' he decided to make the type of movie he wanted.

In an interview with the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine, he said: ''Working on Nine, I found myself approaching it slightly differently, which is to say that, on Seven, I felt beholden to 'Star Wars' in a way that was interesting - I was doing what to the best of my ability I felt 'Star Wars' should be.

''This one felt slightly more renegade; it felt slightly more like, 'You know, f**k it, I'm going to do the thing that feels right because it does, not because it adheres to something.' ''

Abrams became the director of 'Episode IX' after Colin Trevorrow left the project in late 2017 due to creative differences.

He handed over control of 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' to Rian Johnson whose plot twists left many 'Star Wars' fans disappointed.

'Lost' writer Abrams hopes what people will get from the conclusion of the new trilogy is a satisfying end to the Skywalker saga which is centred around Anakin Skywalker and his journey to the Dark Side of The Force to become Darth Vader, his son Luke Skywalker, daughter General Leia and grandson Kylo Ren, who is Leia and Han Solo's son Ben Solo.

Abrams said: ''This trilogy is about this young generation, this new generation, having to deal with all the debt that has come before.

''And it's the sins of the father, and it's the wisdom and the accomplishments of those who did great things, but it's also those who committed atrocities, and the idea that this group is up against this unspeakable evil and are they prepared? Are they ready? What have they learned from before?

''It's less about grandeur. It's less about restoring an old age. It's more about preserving a sense of freedom and not being one of the oppressed.''