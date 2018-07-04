J Hus has been replaced at Wireless Festival following his arrest for carrying a knife.

The London rapper won't be appearing at London's Finsbury Park extravaganza on Saturday (07.06.18), with Krept & Konan filling in for the 'Bouff Daddy' hitmaker.

The event announced on their Twitter page: ''We are pleased to announce that @KreptandKonan, @officialAvelino, @OfficialChip @DBlockEurope and @ambushbuzzworl are joining the #WirelessFest line up!

Due to unforeseen circumstances, J Hus and Fredo will no longer be performing. [sic]''

A source said last night (03.07.18) the festival was waiting to see how Hus' legal case would pan out before making a decision.

They told Metro.co.uk: ''Wireless were waiting to see how Hus' legal case would proceed and though he's been released on bail were forced to replace him with Krept & Konan who are equally popular.''

The 'Common Sense' hitmaker was granted bail yesterday (03.07.18), following his arrest on June 21 in Stratford, east London.

The 23-year-old grime star - whose real name is Momodou Jallow - was detained by police and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after they stopped and searched the car he was travelling in, and found him in possession of a knife or a bladed article.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said in a statement to press: ''Officers in a marked police car stopped a vehicle in International Way, E20, at about 12:35pm on Thursday 21 June. The occupants of the vehicle were searched and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/bladed article.''

Hus was also scheduled to perform at Glasgow's TRNSMT on June 30, but was forced to pull out.

His run in with the law is also expected to delay the follow up to his Mercury-nominated debut LP 'Common Sense', as he recently admitted that he was planning to release it in August.

He said: ''I'm already working on a new album. Hopefully we can release it for about August. I'm working on it, nearly done. Hopefully I can get Skepta on it.''