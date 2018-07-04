Rapper J Hus been replaced by Krept & Konan at Wireless Festival in London on Saturday (07.07.18), following his arrest in east London on June 21.
J Hus has been replaced at Wireless Festival following his arrest for carrying a knife.
The London rapper won't be appearing at London's Finsbury Park extravaganza on Saturday (07.06.18), with Krept & Konan filling in for the 'Bouff Daddy' hitmaker.
The event announced on their Twitter page: ''We are pleased to announce that @KreptandKonan, @officialAvelino, @OfficialChip @DBlockEurope and @ambushbuzzworl are joining the #WirelessFest line up!
Due to unforeseen circumstances, J Hus and Fredo will no longer be performing. [sic]''
A source said last night (03.07.18) the festival was waiting to see how Hus' legal case would pan out before making a decision.
They told Metro.co.uk: ''Wireless were waiting to see how Hus' legal case would proceed and though he's been released on bail were forced to replace him with Krept & Konan who are equally popular.''
The 'Common Sense' hitmaker was granted bail yesterday (03.07.18), following his arrest on June 21 in Stratford, east London.
The 23-year-old grime star - whose real name is Momodou Jallow - was detained by police and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after they stopped and searched the car he was travelling in, and found him in possession of a knife or a bladed article.
A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said in a statement to press: ''Officers in a marked police car stopped a vehicle in International Way, E20, at about 12:35pm on Thursday 21 June. The occupants of the vehicle were searched and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/bladed article.''
Hus was also scheduled to perform at Glasgow's TRNSMT on June 30, but was forced to pull out.
His run in with the law is also expected to delay the follow up to his Mercury-nominated debut LP 'Common Sense', as he recently admitted that he was planning to release it in August.
He said: ''I'm already working on a new album. Hopefully we can release it for about August. I'm working on it, nearly done. Hopefully I can get Skepta on it.''
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
They performed 'Let's Go To Bed' over the weekend.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.