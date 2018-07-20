J Hus has pleaded not guilty to possession of a lock knife.

The Mobo award-winning rapper - whose real name is Momodou Jallow - appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court in Greater London on Friday morning (20.07.18), where he denied carrying a weapon '' without good reason or lawful authority'' after he was detained by police and charged after officers stopped and searched the car he was travelling in and discovered a bladed article in Stratford on June 21.

The 'Bouff Daddy' hitmaker was released on bail and is due to appear in front of the court again on November 15 for a pre-trial review.

The 23-year-old grime star will then be trialled within two weeks from December 10.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said in a statement to press at the time: ''Officers in a marked police car stopped a vehicle in International Way, E20, at about 12:35pm on Thursday 21 June. The occupants of the vehicle were searched and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/bladed article.''

Earlier this month, Hus released a statement to his fans thanking them for their support and to let them know he is knuckling down making his second album, the follow-up to 2017's Mercury-nominated 'Common Sense'.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family. I appreciate everything, Trust me. Shoutout my team for the work behind the scenes. Also sorry for the cancelled live dates I've missed out on.

Time to finish the album. [sic]''

The rapper had to be replaced at Wireless Festival and Glasgow's TRNSMT as a result.