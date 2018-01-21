J Hus wants to show US rappers ''how it's done''.

The 'Common Sense' hitmaker is planning a trip stateside to try and break the country, and he has hinted he has some top secret collaborations in the works with some artists across the Atlantic.

Asked if he's going to show the American stars ''a thing or two'' about grime music, he laughed: ''Yeah, definitely. We are definitely going to do a thing or two. I plan to this year.''

And on whether he's been approached for any collaborations over the pond yet, he teased: ''We've got a couple of things. I don't want to say yet, I won't to keep it a surprise.''

Meanwhile, the 'Did You See' hitmaker revealed he is a massive fan of fast food chain KFC [Kentucky Fried Chicken] and has invited them to provide him with free treats when he's on tour.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I love a KFC tea.''

Asked if he gets it free now, he laughed: ''Not yet, I still pay. So KFC shout at me, it's cheap though.''

The 21-year-old star - whose real name is Momodou Jallow - is up for British Album of the Year ['Common Sense'], British Breakthrough and British Single of the Year for 'Did You See' at this year's BRIT Awards - which takes place at London's The O2 arena on February 21 - but doubts he'll be victorious on the night, because he's ''not that big yet''.

J Hus - who is up against Dua Lipa's self-titled debut solo LP, Ed Sheeran 'Divide', Rag 'n' Bone Man, 'Humour' and Stormzy's 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - said previously: ''I am the underdog, it's my first time. I don't think I am going to win, I am not that big yet.''