J Hus has launched his debut fashion collection The Ugliest.

The London rapper has created a number of pieces for his brand Gorilla Warfare - which are priced between £15 and £800 - with the motto, ''If everything in this world is in reverse. Then I must be the Ugliest'', emblazoned across many of the items.

The socks are the lowest priced item, whilst the puffer jackets, which come in pink and black, are at the top end.

Fans can also buy t-shirts, nightwear and scarves.

Hus' inspiration behind his latest venture comes from being told he was ''ugly'' and embracing ''darkness'' and not letting enemies win.

In a mission statement for the capsule, the 'Common Sense' hitmaker said: ''If everything in this world is in reverse then I must be The Ugliest.

''In a place where being yourself is a crime,

''They knew who I was and of my powers before I even knew myself.

''They tried & try to force the insecurities onto me.

''Told me I was ugly, so I took ugly and I turned into gold.

''Should you not value yourself, nobody will.

'''THEY' done this and 'They' done that but the question remains who are 'THEY'?

''At times you feel as though the world is your enemy, but the world lives inside of you, so how can you be your own enemy? ''So maybe, I am They.

''Don't be afraid of the Darkness.

''Embrace it. & Thrive.

The Ugliest 2020 (sic)''

The Ugliest capsule is available via theugliest.net