London-born rap star J Hus has been handed an eight-month jail sentence for carrying a knife in a public place.
The 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to the offence in court after he was caught with the blade near the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, East London, in June.
A court was told that J Hus - who was born in London and whose real name is Momodou Jallow - ''fully accepted his actions were careless''.
He also said, via his representative: ''I was not in the right state of mind. I'm deeply sorry and regret my foolish actions.''
Judge Sandy Canavan told the rap star that he was a ''role model to many'', but also that she would be failing in her duty if she did not hand him jail time.
The judge added: ''This, in such a young life, is the fourth occasion when you have gone out armed with a knife.''
J Hus was arrested for carrying a 10cm folding knife on 21 June and when he was asked why he was carrying the weapon, he simply said: ''You know, it's Westfield.''
However, Henry Blaxland - who represented the rapper in court - said that J Hus' arrest has proven to be a ''watershed moment'' in his life, saying he's aware that he has a ''responsibility'' to others.
What's more, it was revealed that the 'Bouff Daddy' hitmaker - who has previously been stabbed himself - has been suffering with mild PTSD and fame has left him feeling isolated.
Blaxland also admitted the rapper has been drawn back to his old life in East London, saying he was ''like a moth to a flame''.
