J Hus has been arrested.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Momodou Jallow - was detained by police on Thursday (21.06.18) afternoon and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after they stopped and searched the car he was travelling in in Stratford, east London, and found him in possession of a knife or a bladed article.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said in a statement to press: ''Officers in a marked police car stopped a vehicle in International Way, E20, at about 12:35pm on Thursday 21 June. The occupants of the vehicle were searched and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/bladed article.''

Met Police later confirmed that the man arrested was J Hus and he will remain in custody until his trial at Thames Magistrates Court on July 20 after being denied bail.

His arrest couldn't have come at a worse time as the 'Dark Vader' hitmaker is scheduled to perform at several festivals before his trial date - including Glasgow's TRNSMT on June 30 and London's Wireless on July 7.

A representative for J Hus is yet to release a statement about the incident.

His run in with the law is also expected to delay the follow up to his debut album 'Common Sense' as he recently admitted that he was planning to release it in August.

He said: ''I'm already working on a new album. Hopefully we can release it for about August. I'm working on it, nearly done. Hopefully I can get Skepta on it.''

The grime star was also planning a trip stateside and hinted he has some top secret collaborations in the works with some artists across the Atlantic.

Asked if he's going to show Americans ''a thing or two'' about grime, he laughed: ''Yeah, definitely. We are definitely going to do a thing or two. I plan to this year.''

And on whether he's been approached for any collaborations over there, he teased: ''We've got a couple of things. I don't want to say yet, I want to keep it a surprise.''