J.Crew has appointed former Victoria's Secret CEO Jan Singer as the fashion company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Singer was the head of lingerie giant Victoria's Secret from 2016 until late 2018 and she has now been hired the board of directors at J.Crew Group, Inc. to lead the company effective from February 2.

Singer, 55, will join the Company's Board of Directors and assume responsibility for all aspects of the J.Crew and J.Crew Factory brands and businesses with Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Nicholson returning to his previous role as President and Chief Operating Officer of J.Crew Group, Inc.

Announcing her appointment, Chad Leat - Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors - said: ''Jan is a dynamic leader with significant experience growing and modernising omnichannel brands.

''Over the past year, we have made great progress restoring profitability at the J.Crew brand, while further optimising our operations, thereby establishing a strong foundation for long-term growth. Jan's passion for our brand, focused vision of our potential and deep understanding of the modern consumer will be invaluable in rebuilding the strategic positioning and prestige of our iconic brand and company.''

Singer can't wait to get started in her new role and admits she is thrilled to be working with a company whose clothes she has worn for years.

She said: ''I'm excited and honoured to join this iconic brand and team at such an important time. For me, J.Crew has led specialty retail by knowing what it takes to be a brand - putting the consumer first and at the centre. My passion for developing product, brand experiences and teams feels very at home at J.Crew. It's a beloved brand that has always been in my heart and, like millions of consumers, in my closet.''

Nicholson has described Singer's appointment as an ''important milestone'' for J.Crew and he cannot wait to start working with her.

In a statement, he said: ''Jan's appointment as CEO is an important milestone for our Company. I am proud of the way the teams came together in 2019 with a renewed focus on restoring profitability at the J.Crew brand, and our results reflected encouraging momentum led by strong gross margin performance and the accelerated benefits of our multi-year cost optimisation programme. With these key building blocks in place, it is an opportune time for J.Crew to bring on a leader with a proven track record in positioning brands for success ... It is an exciting time for J.Crew, and I look forward to partnering with Jan as we further energise our businesses and teams.''

Singer has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and was oversaw Victoria Secret's $4 billion lingerie business across 1,000 stores worldwide and digital platforms, and she has also held senior roles at shapewear company Spanx and sportswear label Nike.