J Balvin has become the first Latinx musical artist to headline Chicago festival Lollapalooza in its 28 year history.
J Balvin has become the first Latin music artist to headline Lollapalooza.
The 34-year-old singer is the first Latino reggaeton artist to headline the Chicago event in its 28 year history, as he took to the stage to close out the third and final day on Sunday (04.08.19).
The singer later tweeted in Spanish: ''After 28 years of @ Lollapalooza for the first time a Latin artist is the headliner of the night.
''This is dedicated to dreamers to Latinos and those who know that in life everything is cause and effect, and that we deserve to be here.''
Balvin's headline slot marks the first time a musician who sings entirely in Spanish has topped the bill of the festival, and he marked the occasion by bringing out Puerto Rican chart-toppers Wisin y Yandel as special guests.
And fans were delighted to witness Latinx representation at the Chicago festival.
One fan tweeted: ''J Balvin brought out Wisin y Yandel to sing 'Rakata' and my soul left my body for a moment.''
The Colombian star wowed crowds with fan favourites including 'Mi Gente' and 'X', and told crowds he was ''making [his] dream'' by performing at the music extravaganza.
Balvin - whose real names is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín - said on stage: ''From Medellín, Colombia to the world, pa' la vi' Latino (short for para la vida, aka 'for the Latino life'), this is our time. This is our moment. It's our time to make our dreams come true. Like I'm making my dream, you can make your dream too.''
The reggaeton star also joined forces with clothing brand BAPE to release an exclusive tee in conjunction with his festival set, which saw the label re-imagined it's iconic camouflage print for the occasion.
Balvin has previously collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, and Pharrell Williams.
