The Safari singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (20Dec16) to announce the launch of his so-called Balvinmojis.

"Just in time for Christmas, I present my Balvinmojis !!," he declared. "Buy them on December 22 available for iOS and Android!"

He also shared a video preview of the available icons, which include animated images of Balvin rocking a variety of colourful hairstyles, as well as one of the Colombian star with a chipped front tooth - something he suffered earlier this year (16).

At the end of the video, a banner reads: "Fifty Shades of Balvin keyboard coming soon!"

The musician isn't the first celebrity to take advantage of the tech crazy - hip-hop producer DJ Khaled and rapper Fetty Wap have also recently delved into the emoji world.