The Colombian singer has become one of the world’s most popular Latino artists thanks to tracks including 6 AM featuring Puerto Rican singer Farruko and Ay Vamos, which topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in 2015 and featured as a remix on the Furious 7 soundtrack.

He’s currently promoting his new single Sigo Extranandote from latest album Energia, and admits he gets nervous about the success of his music.

“Reggaeton was what I fell in love with,” he told news agency EFE of the genre, influenced by hip hop, Latin American and Caribbean music. “I’m scared, because it’s a responsibility to the public, to the genre (to do well).”

Energia hit the number one spot on the US Latin Albums and Mexican Albums charts after its release in June (16), and scored Balvin the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Album.

He hopes more artists from Colombia will join the world of urban music so his homeland can further progress the genre.

“It’s not a movement because many artists are needed, with each one doing it according to his own sound... Mine is ‘street,’ but elegant,” he explained.