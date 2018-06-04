Spanish film director J A Bayona has hailed Steven Spielberg, saying he has helped to keep the 'Jurassic World' franchise together.
J A Bayona thinks Steven Spielberg is helping to keep the 'Jurassic World' franchise together.
The 43-year-old director has helmed the latest movie in the money-spinning franchise, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', and Bayona believes Spielberg has helped to bring continuity to the film series, which has used a number of different directors over the years.
He explained: ''I think in these movies you have a voice, which is Steven Spielberg.
''I think he created the franchise, he supervised all the movies and he is, all the time, supervising the biggest decisions, the most important decisions. We're always taking consideration of that.
''I think somehow he set up the tone and the mood, and for me that was the reference. Expanding the story that he did in the first movie. I was doing 'Jurassic World 2' but I was also doing 'Jurassic Park 5'.''
Bayona used the original 'Jurassic Park' as his reference point for the new movie.
And the director also worked closely with Colin Trevorrow - who helmed 2015's 'Jurassic World' - as he developed his own movie.
He told Den of Geek: ''Colin and I would talk, we were close in the story and close in the scenes and there was also a moment where we thought 'What would Steven think about this?'
''I think that, you don't want to change the whole thing, you don't want to change the mood, you just want to make the best 'Jurassic' movie possible.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
