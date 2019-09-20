Izzy Judd is teaching her daughter mindfulness techniques to help her cope with stressful situations.

The author-and-musician has just put the finishing touches to her book 'Mindfulness for Mums' which will be released in January 2020 and will offer ''simple tips to help you and your family feel calm, connected and content''.

Izzy has already started introducing some of the techniques she uses to remain calm as a parent to her three-year-old daughter Lola and she can already see the difference they have been making to her child, who she has with her husband, McFly drummer Harry Judd.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she shared: ''I've literally just handed this book in, but it has been incredibly helpful.

''I've also found it really helpful to use mindfulness with the children, it's definitely something that helps overall with mental health and helping with anxieties. Hopefully it will give Lola and Kit the tools when they get older to manage different situations.

''There's all sorts of things, but there's some breathing exercises that are good. With Lola, for example, you hold out the palm of your hand and you trace round each finger and as you go up your little finger you breathe in and as you go down you breathe out and as you're tracing over your hand then that's five deep breaths that you're going to do. I found with Lola that I practice this with her and if, for example, she wakes up in the middle of the night from a bad dream she'll say, 'Mummy can we do the breathing?' So she definitely picks up on things that I'm practising with her.''

Izzy - who also has 21-month-old Kit with Harry - wants her book to help busy mums find a way to be able to process the ''mental load'' that they carry all the time trying to juggle all their responsibilities.

The former Escala violinist knows that many mothers struggle to find time for themselves but she is confident the book will help with that too.

She said: ''Going into motherhood can be overwhelming and trying to find calm in the chaos is tough, we're carrying so much mental load around with us and working and doing everything and trying to be everything to everyone.

''I think they can work across the board, whether that's mum or your child. I think, with this, mums will think, 'I don't have the time, it's another thing on my to do list.' But actually it's about finding those times and they are there, so hopefully the book will help mums find those pockets of time to just be able to keep calm.''

Izzy was speaking as part of her involvement with AVEENO Baby.

The skincare brand carried out research which revealed parents' concerns over skin conditions, which showed that 1 in 5 (20 per cent) of parents have felt like they have failed as a parent because their child has a skin condition.

The research also revealed that 55 of parents rated AVEENO Baby products as effective in managing dry skin conditions, including eczema.