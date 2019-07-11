'It' director Andrés Muschietti was ''more comfortable'' working on 'Chapter Two' after the success of the original.

The 45-year-old filmmaker has admitted that after the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel of the same name was a huge hit at the box office - raking in a massive $700.3 million with a budget of $35 million, making it the most commercially successful horror movie of all time - he has felt happier ''in general'' making the follow-up film as he has ''more toys'' and more cash to splash.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: ''In general, I feel more comfortable. I have more toys.

''On the first one, I was struggling to get a Technocrane [A telescopic crane for a camera] on certain days. But now the Technocrane is always there!''

'It: Chapter Two' is set 27 years after the first instalment and sees grown-up versions of the Loser Club as they face off against Pennywise one more time as the evil entity returns to terrorise the children of Derry, Maine.

The 'Mama' helmer went on to tease that the upcoming film - which will see Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone and Andy Bean play adult-versions of Beverly, Bill, Richie, Eddie and Stan, respectively - will include ''everything that people love'' from the first film - but ''cranked up''.

He said: ''I think that everything that people love from the first one, like the humour and the emotions and the horror, will all be there, and cranked up, in some cases.''

Chastain, 42, previously revealed that the movie has the ''most blood that's ever been in a horror film''.

She said: ''It's scary man, I love the scary stuff but it's more fun to be the scary person than the one getting scared.

''I'm going to say something, and I think I'm going to be in trouble but I'm going to do it, in the movie there's a scene and someone said on set that it's the most blood that's ever been in a horror film in a scene. I can tell you the next day I was pulling blood out of my eyeballs, like, fake blood.''