'It Chapter Two: The Vaults Experience' will be launched in London in August.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have announced that a huge immersive experience based on the hotly-anticipated Andy Muschietti horror sequel - which features an ensemble cast led by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader - will be coming to the UK capital.

The experience will be taking over the Vaults in Waterloo on August 31 ahead of the movie's release on September 6 and will feature sets from the film and show sneak previews of terrifying scenes from the movie in an all-encompassing interactive adventure for fans of the horror franchise.

The forthcoming follow-up to the hit 2017 film based on Stephen King's iconic 1986 novel will see the return of The Losers Club as adults as they are again tormented by Pennywise the Dancing Clown and the event will let ticket holders follow in the footsteps of the Derry residents who are terrorised by Pennywise.

The event will spawn over 11,000 square feet of bespoke sets built into the underground maze of disused railway tunnels.

Jessica, 42, plays the adult version of Beverly in the film and previously teased that one of her scenes in the movie is the bloodiest in horror movie history.

She said: ''That's what I was told on set. It wasn't real blood, obviously - 4,500 gallons of fake blood. I was immersed in it. ''Basically, it's kind of like a mixture of KY Jelly with red dye. The director was telling me about the scene and he said, 'It's only going to go up to your chest.' And I said, 'This is our opportunity to really make something crazy. Let's do 'Carrie' on steroids.' I fully went in the blood, which I regretted a lot afterwards. I was pulling stuff out of my eyeballs the next day.''