A new immersive experience based on the hotly-anticipated 'It Chapter Two' horror film will be taking over the Vaults in Waterloo in London on August 31 ahead of the movie's release in September.
'It Chapter Two: The Vaults Experience' will be launched in London in August.
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have announced that a huge immersive experience based on the hotly-anticipated Andy Muschietti horror sequel - which features an ensemble cast led by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader - will be coming to the UK capital.
The experience will be taking over the Vaults in Waterloo on August 31 ahead of the movie's release on September 6 and will feature sets from the film and show sneak previews of terrifying scenes from the movie in an all-encompassing interactive adventure for fans of the horror franchise.
The forthcoming follow-up to the hit 2017 film based on Stephen King's iconic 1986 novel will see the return of The Losers Club as adults as they are again tormented by Pennywise the Dancing Clown and the event will let ticket holders follow in the footsteps of the Derry residents who are terrorised by Pennywise.
The event will spawn over 11,000 square feet of bespoke sets built into the underground maze of disused railway tunnels.
Jessica, 42, plays the adult version of Beverly in the film and previously teased that one of her scenes in the movie is the bloodiest in horror movie history.
She said: ''That's what I was told on set. It wasn't real blood, obviously - 4,500 gallons of fake blood. I was immersed in it. ''Basically, it's kind of like a mixture of KY Jelly with red dye. The director was telling me about the scene and he said, 'It's only going to go up to your chest.' And I said, 'This is our opportunity to really make something crazy. Let's do 'Carrie' on steroids.' I fully went in the blood, which I regretted a lot afterwards. I was pulling stuff out of my eyeballs the next day.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...