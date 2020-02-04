Iskra Lawrence is planning to keep her baby's life as ''private as possible.''

The 29-year-old model - who is seven months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Phillip Payne - doesn't want to share too much of her baby online, despite sharing pregnancy updates on social media.

In a video interview for Elle UK, Iskra said: ''I'm constantly thinking right now, like, 'Oh, what am I going to do when my baby enters this world? And what will that look like?'

''Philip and I have come to the decision that we want to keep them as private as possible, just being very conscious.''

Throughout her pregnancy, Iskra has given her Instagram followers an insight into her journey but now she is worried her child will eventually grow up to resent it's mother for sharing their life with her followers.

Iskra added: ''My biggest fear, honestly, is my child turning around when they're old enough to realise that their whole life has been shown online and be like, 'Why did you do that? I wish you hadn't'.

''I can't change that or ever get that back. Things last forever on there.''

What's more, the mum-to-be revealed in the video how she repeats positive affirmations directly to her baby bump every day before getting out of bed and embarking on her beauty routine.

She told viewers: ''Since I've been pregnant, I've been giving not just myself an affirmation that sets me up for the day but also my baby.

''Good morning, my little one. I just want to tell you that you are unconditionally loved and can be whoever you want to be, and I will always support and love you. Let's have a great day!''

The couple announced they were expecting back in November after posting a number of professional photos to Instagram.

Iskra wrote: ''It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3.

''When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby. Right now we're 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant!''

''I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump (sic)''