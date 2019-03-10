Iskra Lawrence thought she had to be thin to be happy but eventually learned the true ''value'' of being herself.
The 28-year-old model has spoken openly about her battling with an eating disorder and admitted she believed the only way she could be successful in her profession and content in her personal life was to stay slim.
She said: ''I was trapped in this vicious cycle of feeling that I was failing at achieving this body ideal I thought I had to have to be successful in my dream career, to be successful in relationships and to be happy.''
But the blonde beauty eventually realised she had to find happiness elsewhere and felt she had ''wasted'' a lot of time and energy on her diet.
She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''It took a long time to see the value in myself and the beauty of just being me.
''I thought, 'How much time have I wasted trying to fit that ideal? It's been a waste, I'm not happy.'
''I started asking myself, who am I? What can I bring to the table? I'm not just a set of measurements.' ''
And as she developed in confidence, Iskra saw her career take off.
She said: ''My whole life changed when I became confident, for sure.''
And the model has changed her attitude to fashion as her priority is no longer looking as slim as possible.
She said: ''When I was more insecure and had body image issues I very much thought I had to wear things that were flattering all the time.
''My sole aim was to look slimmer.
''It felt like I was just dressing for my insecurity or the validation of other people or these beauty ideals.''
