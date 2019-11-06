Iskra Lawrence is pregnant.

The 29-year-old model has confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne and she's already into her second trimester.

Alongside a number of professional photos she shared to Instagram showing off her growing bump, Iskra wrote: ''It's not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3.

''When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby. Right now we're 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant!''

''I've never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump (sic)''

And the producer can't believe he is so ''blessed'' to be becoming a father.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: ''Who would've thought.... I always look at you and think, God why me? How did I get this blessed, what on earth did I do to deserve this much happiness and favor? I'm entirely in awe at his grace

''So much has changed so fast in such a short amount of time and I'd be lying if I didn't say it's all been taking me for a spin lol so many emotions, excited, scared AF, vulnerable, questions, Do I have what it takes? Am I ready? How do i become the best dad?''

Philip went on to praise his girlfriend for being so supportive.

He continued: ''Then I think about you...and the way you look at me...the way you encourage me the way you lift me up when work is wearing on me, how you always tell me how proud and happy you are that I'm yours and how much you appreciate the human I am, flaws and all...even though I'm far from perfect, you love with such a pure unconditional love and that in itself gives me the confidence and courage to know without a shadow of a doubt I'm going be the best parent I can possibly be because I have the best partner I could possibly have.

''You're going to be an incredible mother @iskra and I'm going to give you and this little soul everything I have. WE ARE GOING TO KILL IIIIT!!!!(sic)''