Iskra Lawrence loves making her body ''suffer'' when she works out.

The 27-year-old model ''really enjoys'' working up a sweat because it leaves her feeling ''most empowered'', but the star will not ''beat [herself] up about it'' if she misses a fitness session because she thinks her body reacts better to ''shock than habit''.

Speaking to InStyle.co.uk, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I really enjoy working out and making my body suffer through exercise but if I have to skip the gym for whatever reason I don't beat myself up about it.

''For me I feel most empowered when I am weight training but I love trying different things, there's like a million ways to squat - including at the club. The thing I think that is important to remember is that your body responds better to shock than habit.''

The fashion muse used to be a competitive swimmer when she was younger, and she believes her history as an athlete has stood her in good stead.

She added: ''I like cardio and trying new tricks all the time - I swam for nationals when I was younger so I've got good muscle memory, so that helps.''

Iskra has revealed she feels ''very comfortable'' with her appearance she would happily strip down in public to flaunt her curvaceous frame.

She continued: ''I definitely have body confidence and feel very comfortable in my own body - I could streak down the street and not feel bad. Obviously there are times when I feel heavier and it makes me a little anxious but then I try to change my thoughts. It's normal to have those thoughts but you kind of need to take a breath and remind yourself of the positive things. There are so many other things to put your energy into and think about than what you look like - there are bigger things to worry about.''