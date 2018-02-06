Iskra Lawrence had a mini-party after she reached four million followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old beauty celebrated the landmark achievement with balloons, cakes and snacks at her home, and subsequently took to Instagram to thank her support team and followers for their support.

Iskra wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''I have the most magical, hilarious, thoughtful and loving best friends and parents in the whole wide world. (sic)''

The curvaceous star also thanked her social media followers for their support.

She said: ''i also have the best followers ever thank you for the love and support i see you!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iskra recently revealed that her desire to be perfect used to make her feel miserable.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram account to post side-by-side pictures of her when she was younger and now, and Iskra insisted that she's become much happier since she's accepted her natural body shape.

She wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''I used to seek approval from the fashion industry and tried to be ''perfect''. I thought if I looked like ''her'' (an unrealistic beauty ideal), I'd be happy, successful and loved.

''All I found was failure (because you can't change who you are) emptiness (because my time and energy was being used up trying to achieve something completely self absorbed and shallow sacrificing doing things I loved) and unhappiness (because no restrictive diet or abusive exercise feels good) (sic)''

Iskra shared her own experience in a bid to encourage women who are recovering from eating disorders.

She continued: ''I share my experiences with you all because if you are feeling like I did there is another way and those recovering from EDs you're not alone.

''The best thing I ever did was focus on looking after myself and being the best me I could be. (sic)''