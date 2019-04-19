Iskra Lawrence wants to ''break the rules'' when it comes to fashion.

The 28-year-old model is known for her hourglass shape and bold looks on the red carpet, and she feels as a larger model, she should be more daring on the red carpet and think outside the box.

She told Page Six Style: ''Being curvier, I think it's important to break the rules and I think it's important to show that you're confident in whatever you wear and make an impact on the red carpet when, for so long, we've only seen one body type and size make waves. I'm really trying to break through and say that no matter what size you are, you can rock it.

''I feel the pressure to not wear body-con all the time when so many shapes and so many obvious go-tos are tight; I really try to push back on that. It's hard because sometimes oversized suits or jackets just don't fit, so it's a balance between stretchy things and those that fit better. But we try to find a way to do things out of the box, because we should be able to wear what everyone else does.''

And the blonde beauty swears by coconut oil to keep her golden locks in prestige condition.

She added: ''I started braiding [my hair] at night and putting a mini tie at the bottom. I do hair masks all the time. I'll do a mixture of Kérastase or coconut oil now and again.''

Iskra has previously spoken openly about her battling with an eating disorder and admitted she believed the only way she could be successful in her profession and content in her personal life was to stay slim.

She said: ''I was trapped in this vicious cycle of feeling that I was failing at achieving this body ideal I thought I had to have to be successful in my dream career, to be successful in relationships and to be happy.''