'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star Isabela Moner is changing her surname in honour her late grandmother.

The 18-year-old actress - who portrayed the titular character in the children's adventure film - will be known as Isabela Merced as she moves forward with her career in film and music because she wants to live her life in the same way that her fearless lost loved one did.

Opening up about the name change during an interview with Refinery29, Isabela explained: ''This is when I begin writing my own story as Isabela Merced. This has been a very difficult year for my brothers, mom, and me.

''This is how I say goodbye to that and welcome a new chapter with those who are close to me. Isabela Merced represents everything that has and will continue to define me. It represents the values that were passed on from my grandmother.''

Isabela ''had been thinking'' about changing her name ''for some time'' and came up with the idea to take her grandmother's moniker in order to continue her ''legacy''.

She added: ''She was a force of nature, unafraid of anything, always ready to take on every challenge and person that said she couldn't. At the same time, she loved her familia; nothing came before that. Her ideal day would be a day at the beach with the family, music, dancing, and eating alitas (chicken wings) or ceviche. This is me! I hope this continues on my grandmother's legacy because she left us too soon.''

Isabela played the lead role of CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series '100 Things to Do Before High School' and had prominent roles in movies 'Transformers: The Last Knight' and 'Instant Family'.

The Hollywood starlet will be releasing her new single 'Papi' soon.