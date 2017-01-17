Iris Law's school friends don't know she's the new face of Burberry Beauty.

The 16-year-old model - who was announced as the face of Burberry's Liquid Lip Velvet campaign on Monday (16.01.17) - is currently preparing for her GCSEs, and has admitted juggling her school work with her burgeoning career and having to shoot her campaign for the prestigious fashion house has all happened ''very quickly'', although it hasn't sunk in yet because her pals were at school when the news of her debut modelling job was unveiled and they have yet to congratulate her on her success.

Speaking about her latest venture and her busy schedule, Iris - who is the daughter of 44-year-old actor Jude Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost, 51 - said: ''It happened very quickly. Burberry approached me, I found out in October that I got it and we shot the campaign in the same month.

''I'm balancing this with my classes, working on it at the weekends and during my holidays.

''The campaign will come out on a school day but none of my classmates even know I've done it yet. It'll probably hit me a lot more once everyone knows.''

Despite her young age, Iris has admitted she isn't feeling any pressure with her career and is trying to take a relaxed approach because she believes posing for photoshoots comes ''naturally'' to her.

The brunette beauty told Grazia magazine: ''It hasn't seemed too daunting yet. Everyone has been very friendly and I've felt very welcome.

''It comes naturally and no one has put too much pressure on me.

''I'm taking it all as it comes, that's my motto at the moment.''