Iris Law is ''so honoured and excited'' to be the new face of Burberry Beauty, and to star in her debut fashion campaign for the brands Liquid Lip Velvet campaign.
The 16-year-old model - who is the daughter of 44-year-old actor Jude Law and his former partner Sadie Frost - has been announced as the new brand ambassador for the British fashion house's cosmetics line, and is set to make her modelling debut as she stars in Burberry's Liquid Lip Velvet campaign.
Speaking about her latest venture, Iris said: ''Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honour to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them.
''It's a real honour for me to be part of the Burberry family now and follow in the footsteps of women like Kate [Moss], Cara [Delevingne] and Lily [James.]''
The star has also taken to social media to broadcast the news of her latest partnership.
Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty adorning a rouge lipstick, which she shared on her Instagram account on Monday (16.01.17), she wrote: ''so honoured and excited to have become part of the @Burberry family as the new face of Burberry beauty #LiquidLipVelvet (sic).''
However, Iris isn't the only one to broadcast the news, as the fashion house has also taken to social media to share the news.
Alongside an image of the green-eyed star from the commercial, which was photographed by Angelo Pennett, and was uploaded to their photo-sharing site, it read: ''Iris Law for Liquid Lip Velvet.
Follow the link in the bio to discover new Liquid Lip Velvet from #BurberryBeauty
#LiquidLipVelvet #IrisLaw #Oxblood#MilitaryRed #BrightPlum #FawnRose (sic).''
Burberry's Liquid Lip Velvet line launched its first product in one shade titled Fawn Rose, which will expand to include an additional 13 shades from Monday (16.01.17).
