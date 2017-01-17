Iris Law ''always'' applies lip balm to her cheekbones and eyelids.

The 16-year-old model - who was announced as the brand ambassador for Burberry's Liquid Lip Velvet campaign - has admitted her must-have beauty product is ''definitely'' a mouth moisturiser, which she not only applies to her pout but on other facial features too because she believes a ''glossy and dewy'' look is on trend.

Speaking about her beauty secrets, the brunette beauty - who is the daughter of 44-year-old actor Jude Law and his former partner Sadie Frost, 51 - said: ''Definitely lip balm because I can use that on my cheekbones and on my eyelids to really moisturise.

''Last year, I felt like the style was matte [skin] but now this year, I think [the style is] quite glossy and dewy. I enjoyed [it] because I always put lip balm on my cheeks and eyelids. I think I made that up! I just started doing it in school, because I don't really wear make-up when studying.''

And the star believes her beauty philosophy is in the middle between being high maintenance and low key, as she has admitted she loves to dress up when she goes out, although she won't apply too much make-up.

She explained: ''I'm probably somewhere in the middle [between high maintenance and low-key]. I love dressing up to go out and experimenting with looks, but at the same time, I don't always have to have a full face of make-up.''

Iris has also revealed her hair care is equally as low maintenance as her daily beauty regime, and has kept the length of her short because it is ''easy'' to maintain.

She told ElleUK.com: ''I've never really done anything to my hair. When I was younger it was quite short, but then I think [ages] 11 to 14 it was growing longer and longer and I just cut it. [Short hair] is just so easy. It feels so healthy and I just think it suited my face and I was never really happy with it long and down my entire back.''