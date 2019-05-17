Grumpy Cat has died aged seven.

The celebrity feline, who received the nickname because Dwarfism and an underbite had caused her to have a permanently disgruntled expression on her face, passed away on Tuesday (14.05.19) morning after suffering from a urinary tract infection, her owner Tabatha Bundesen from Morristown, Arizona, announced on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.

''She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mummy, Tabatha.

''Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough.

''Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.

''Grumpy's family - Tabatha, Bryan and Chrystal.''

Tributes have poured in for the internet sensation, with singer Nina Nesbitt among those to show her respects.

The pop star shared a picture of her holding Grumpy, and tweeted: ''RIP sweet angel grumpy cat. (sic)''

The much-loved moggie shot to fame in 2012, when a photograph of her was posted on Reddit by Bryan Bundesen, the brother of her owner Tabatha, and soon went viral after cynical memes were created by fans and spread across the web.

Grumpy - who is believed to have amassed a fortune of $100 million dollars - released a number of books, including 'Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book', and made countless TV appearances on show such as 'The Bachelorette' and 'WWE Monday Night Raw' in 2014.

Grumpy starred alongside model Georgia May Jagger in her own movie 'Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas' on Lifetime, which saw Aubrey Plaza voice the animal.

Among her celebrity admirers was the late 'Marvel' comic book legend Stan Lee, who posed for several pictures with the famous feline.

She even starred in many commercials including one for Honey Nut Cheerios cereal.

In 2015, Madame Tussauds in San Francisco unveiled a waxwork of her.

One of her last appearances was on Disney Channel's 'Bizaardvark' in 2016.

At the time of her death, Grumpy had 2.4 million followers on Instagram.