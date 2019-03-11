Keith Flint's death has been recorded as hanging.

The Prodigy singer's body was discovered at his home in Essex on March 4, and an inquest into the cause of his passing was opened then adjourned on Monday (11.03.19).

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed his provisional cause of death in the two-minute hearing.

She added: ''Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.''

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Broomfield Hospital three days after the 49-year-old singer's death, and further investigations are still under way.

A full hearing will take place on July 23 when toxicology results are in.

The 'Firestarter' hitmaker's bandmate, Liam Howlett, previously told fans his friend had taken his own life.

He wrote on Instagram: ''The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

I'm shell shocked , f**kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy .''

The 'Breathe' group - which also includes Maxim Reality - hailed Keith as a ''true pioneer'' and a ''legend'' in a tribute post on Twitter.

They wrote: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''

In the wake of the tragic news, his band mates have decided to axe their upcoming tour dates.