Inhaler rocker Elijah Hewson prefers not to ask his father Bono for advice on music.
The 20-year-old musician has admitted he rarely talks to the U2 frontman about work, but says he has ''subconsciously'' learnt from his famous parent.
Asked if the 'With or Without You' hitmaker has taught him anything, Elijah - whose band have made the longlist for the BBC Music Sound of 2020 - said: ''Definitely subconsciously, yeah. Just from hearing him play a song in the house and listening to it and he critiques it, and that sort of stuff.
''But I'd never ask him for advice - only advice about where am I going to live next year and that sort of thing. I try not to ask him about music.''
The 'Ice Cream Sundae' singer - who formed Inhaler with school pals Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinso - has insisted he wants to make a name for himself.
Asked if having the family connection is a positive or negative thing, he told the BBC: ''A lot of U2 fans do come to our gigs, who are all really lovely.
''They've all been really supportive, so obviously that's a benefit. ''But I'd say it can also be an obstacle as well if you're trying to do stuff your own way. But we're not complaining at all.''
The Dublin rock outfit - who are inspired by the Stone Roses and Joy Division - are tipped for big things this year, and are up against the likes of Celeste, Beabadoobee, alt-rockers Easy Life, electronic singer Georiga, Neo-soul star Joy Crookes, singer-and-poet Arlo Parks, Glasgow singer/songwriter Joesef and Brighton band Squid for the BBC Music Sound of 2020 accolade.
