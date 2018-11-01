Indoor Pets are selling tea towels in a big to make enough money to replace ''about £10,000'' worth of equipment they had stolen following a show in Manchester.
Indoor Pets are selling tea towels to raise enough money to replace their stolen equipment.
The band had ''about £10,000'' worth of gear taken following a show in Manchester, and now they have come up with a unique way to get their fans to help them get back on tour.
In a statement posted on Facebook, they revealed they are now selling tea towels with the slogan, ''I HELPED INDOOR PETS BUY THEIR GEAR BACK, INDOORS PETS HELPED ME DRY THIS SOAPY STACK'', in a bid to raise the funds needed for new instruments and amps.
Explaining the novel idea, frontman Jamie Glass told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat: ''We were thinking about tea towels as merch for months anyway.''
The quirky item was unveiled on Tuesday (30.10.18), and the band - who are currently supporting Bad Sounds across the UK - have been trying to get by as best they can.
Jamie admitted they have managed to ''cobble together'' enough kit to continue their run.
He added: ''We even had Nothing But Thieves offering up their full lock up of gear but I think we were a bit too scared to touch any of it - it's far too nice for us.''
In a previous statement, the band revealed their heartbreak over the devastating incident.
They said: ''It's been a rough 24 hours. It has only started to sink in that thousands of pounds worth of equipment that we've slowly been upgrading over the last 10 years (not to mention irreplaceable personal possessions) seem to be gone forever.
''We all work day jobs so we can afford to make music. It's devastating to not know how we're going to be able to afford to get everything back to the level that it was. Thank you so much for all the kindness, it's been really humbling. A lot of people are asking how they can help.
''With us being used to doing everything ourselves, we hate to be in the position where we need to ask for help. However, we didn't want to start a fund raising campaign without being able to give you something in return.''
