India Reynolds has joined boohoo.com as UK Brand Ambassador.

The 28-year-old star - who was a model for boohoo for almost a year before entering the 'Love Island' villa - joins fellow 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins as an ambassador for the global fashion brand.

India will be the face of new trend led capsule collections dropping every month for the next six months.

The first collection, 'Metallic Moment' will go live on boohoo.com in October and her second capsule 'Animal Instinct' will be available to shop in November.

India said: ''I'm so excited to be back working with my boohoo family! Such a dream come true to be a brand ambassador for boohoo after modelling for them. I can't wait to wear all the new trends!''

India's announcement comes on the same day it was revealed that Maua is joining the brand.

Maura will be the face of her own Christmas Edit, which will be her first ever-dedicated fashion range with boohoo.

She will also embark on a number of special projects with the company, the first of which will be revealed on 16th September.

Maura said: ''I'm so proud of this opportunity I've been given by boohoo. It's a brand that I've loved since I was a young girl so partnering up with them is a very surreal feeling for me and I'm so grateful.''

The star also took to Instagram to share her news and wrote: ''IT'S OFFICIAL!!!!! I am now a @boohoo ambassador....honestly a dream come true for me. I am so proud of this opportunity.

''There are lots of exciting things in the pipeline & I cannot wait to show you guys...so keep your eyes peeled!!! (sic).''