'The Incredibles 2' has achieved the best-ever US box office debut for an animated film.

The eagerly-awaited sequel earned a record-breaking $180 million at the box office, beating the previous record set by 'Finding Dory', which made $135 million in 2016.

What's more, 'The Incredibles 2' surpassed the best debut for a PG-rated movie, which was previously held by 2017's 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarbedian explained that the movie's success is a reflection of the strength of the Pixar and Disney brands, as well as an effective marketing campaign.

He told Variety: ''The film shows the drawing power of the superhero genre, whether in the live action or animated realm.

''The combination of the Pixar brand and Disney's perfectly executed marketing and distribution strategy made the film an instant classic and a box office juggernaut.''

Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of distribution, claimed that part of the film's box office success can be attributed to a long-standing desire for a sequel.

She added: ''We're so thrilled. Brad [Bird] and team put together a great film that delivers something for everybody. It was the perfect storm.''

The original 'Incredibles' movie was released in 2004, and Samuel L Jackson - who voices the part of Lucius Best in the franchise - recently revealed he's been asked about an 'Incredibles' sequel ''five or six times a week'' for more than a decade.

Asked how often he's been asked about the possibility of there being another 'Incredibles' movie, Jackson shared: ''Over the last ten, 12 years? About five or six times a week by somebody.''