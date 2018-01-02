Imagine Dragons have teased they have a ''massive year'' lined up in 2018.

The 'Radioactive' hitmakers have found themselves in with a shot of taking home two Grammy Awards at the upcoming ceremony - which takes place at the end of this month - for their track 'Thunder', which is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and their album 'Evolve', which is up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

However, the band have claimed winning the awards is just the tip of the iceberg for them, as they are set to have a fantastic year regardless of the award show's results.

The band's drummer Daniel Platzman said: ''There's so many amazing people nominated for Grammys - [winning] would be great, but it's not really the thing that's going to make or break our 2018. I don't want to give any spoilers, but I will say we definitely have some tricks up our sleeve for 2018. And that does include more than nearly touring the world and getting to take Imagine Dragons to audiences that have never seen us before. For me it's all about the live shows, so 2018 is going to be a massive year.''

Despite their two Grammy nominations, some fans were disappointed the band hadn't been placed in the 'Rock' category, although the band themselves are not ''offended'' by which genre they are labelled as.

Daniel said: ''Nothing really surprises us with genre anymore. I think genre has never meant less than it has in 2017 and onwards. I think it just comes down to the fact that today's listener is very sophisticated and has heard everything - it's just a game changer. It's like if you only had a couple of colours, but then suddenly you saw the whole spectrum.

''I love that people experience our music in a way that they want to call it rock. It doesn't offend us. And it doesn't offend us if people enjoy us and want to call it pop, that's fine. There's some places where they literally described us as guitar music because there's guitar in it.''

The big plans for 2018 follow an ''overwhelming'' 2017 which saw the band release their third studio album 'Evolve' in June, following the success of their previous two ventures, 'Smoke + Mirrors' in 2015, and their 2012 debut 'Night Visions'.

Speaking to Billboard, Daniel said of their past year: ''It's been overwhelming, but in all the good ways. 2017 was a massive year for us. To release Evolve, to get the response we got just blew us away - we were not expecting it. I'm honestly scared that 2018, if it's any better, my heart will just explode with joy.''