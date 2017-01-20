The Tuesday star, who used to be signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label, took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning (20Jan17) to confirm the long-running rumours he is homosexual.

The singer, real name Makonnen Sheran, wrote in a series of tweets, "Someone said to me next time they see me, they was gonna f**k me , I said next time I see me, I'm gonna love me up... As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out

"And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours."

The 27-year-old shared screengrabs of all three tweets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for letting me be myself" followed by a heart emoji.