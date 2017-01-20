Rapper/singer iLoveMakonnen has come out as gay on social media.
The Tuesday star, who used to be signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label, took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning (20Jan17) to confirm the long-running rumours he is homosexual.
The singer, real name Makonnen Sheran, wrote in a series of tweets, "Someone said to me next time they see me, they was gonna f**k me , I said next time I see me, I'm gonna love me up... As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out
"And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours."
The 27-year-old shared screengrabs of all three tweets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for letting me be myself" followed by a heart emoji.
OK Go are warning us of 'bad people on the rise'.
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...