Ilfenesh Hadera feels lucky to have been raised by her ''f***ing tough'' mother and grandmother.

The 31-year-old actress was recently praised by her 'Baywatch' co-star DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON for being ''tougher than new rope'' and she has admitted her mental strength comes from the two most important women in her life.

She said: ''I am lucky to have been raised by some incredibly strong women.

''My mother and grandmother are the most compassionate, wonderful, lovely women I know, but they are f***ing tough. My grandmother is 84, and she is active, self-sufficient, smart, adventurous and as tough as nails. My mom is the same. She is my best friend, and she is the f***ing coolest. She is from Vermont and has a total hippy vibe. She never judges, always listens, and gives great advice.''

The brunette beauty portrays Stephanie Holden in the fitness-led blockbuster but was initially terrified of swimming through the sea as she suffered an embarrassing blunder in the pool a decade ago.

Speaking in the next issue of The Red Bulletin magazine, she explained: ''I was in the YMCA swim team before starting high school. At my final meet,I was standing on the starting block, and I just fell into the water before the whistle blew. It was the most excruciatingly embarrassing moment. I wanted to stay at the bottom [of the pool]. It was horrible.

''I'm a pretty strong swimmer. For two months, we trained twice a week, two hours a session. Two hours in the pool is a long time. Swimming is insane exercise - a total body workout.''

Although she now has an impressive acting career, Ilfenesh had to work hard to achieve her dreams.

She said: ''You have to actively remind yourself of that. I'm really fortunate that I'm finally able to do what I love to do every day; there were many years of working in restaurants to pay the bills. So what was I? A hostess, not an actress. But that was a stupid way to look at it. As long as you're hustling to get where you're supposed to be, there's no shame in what you're doing to get there.''

