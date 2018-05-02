IKEA has partnered with acclaimed Savile Row tailor William Hunt to create a range of suits inspired by their bold fabric patterns.

The collaboration has been created to inspire the public to be more confident in how they dress themselves and accessorise their home interiors after a report commissioned by the Swedish furniture giant found that 25 per cent of Brits struggle to inject colour into their homes and are more likely to buy grey, beige or white items because they are worried about others' opinions about their choices.

And Hunt wants the collection to ''push'' people out of their comfort zones.

He said: ''I love the idea of people taking fashion and style and embracing it by taking it further into their homes. Our partnership with IKEA is important as we are encouraging the public to push themselves just a little, and to show off their character in their own homes. We at William Hunt create heroes out of ordinary men and women through our suits, the IKEA suits create heroes out of everyday textiles and furniture''.

The range of suits will be limited edition and use the popular and bold Ikea SOFIA, ROSENRIPS, NEDJA and KUNGSLILJA textiles and Carol McSeveny, Textiles Leader for IKEA UK & Ireland hopes the collection will help IKEA customers branch out from ''beige and boring'' style.

She said: ''We're seeing an increasing number of people playing it safe when it comes to decorating and furnishing their home. But, when the home can act as a canvas for self-expression, why keep things beige and boring? People use fabric in fashion to show off their personality and we want people to replicate this in their home through textiles. We are excited to be working with William Hunt as he is the ultimate ''maverick with fabric'' and has demonstrated, through the IKEA suits, how textiles can be used to express yourself in your home''.

A limited number of IKEA x William Hunt suits are available to win via an online competition, visit Ikea.com/gb/en/ikea/threepiecesuit for more information.