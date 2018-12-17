'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' writer Colin Trevorrow revealed the nextfilm will see the predators living alongside humans, rather than ''pack hunting''.
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow says ''dinosaur interaction'' in 'Jurassic World 3' is ''unlikely''.
The 42-year-old director - who director 2015's 'Jurassic World' and co-wrote its sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - has revealed the currently untitled third film will see the predators living alongside humans, rather than being ''pack hunted''.
Speaking to fan site Jurassic Outpost, Colin said: ''Dinosaurs can't organise. Right now we've got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world, [but] they don't go pack hunting for humans in urban areas.
''The world I get excited about is the one where it's possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food.
''A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible--the same way we watch out for bears or sharks. We invade their territory and pay the price, but we don't go to war with them. If that was the case, we'd have lost that war a long time ago.''
Fans of the prehistoric film franchise will have to wait three years for the next instalment of the popular movie series, which is due to be released on June 11, 2021.
'Jurassic World 3' is expected to see the return of franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while Emily Carmichael will join the third motion picture as a co-writer alongside Trevorrow.
He will also return to executive produce the Universal Pictures project alongside Steven Spielberg, who was behind the initial 'Jurassic Park' movies in the 90s.
