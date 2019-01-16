Hugh Jackman has always dreamed of entering the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 50-year-old actor admitted he and his brother used to spend hours trying to break various bizarre records in a bid to get their names into the iconic tome - and he recently revealed it's something he may have actually achieved without trying, thanks to portraying Wolverine in nine movies over 17 years.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show', he said: ''My dream as a kid, both my brother and I, was to be in the Guinness Book of Records one day.

''We tried to stay up and play badminton for 48 hours, we tried to flip coins off our elbow, and I just realised maybe I'm there now, I don't know.''

When the 48-year-old DJ told her guest he was ''there now'', the 'Greatest Showman' actor urged her to notify Guinness officials.

He said: ''If you could reach out to the Guinness people that would be awesome.''

Hugh previously insisted he would not be returning as the 'X-Men' mutant, but supported the idea of someone else starring in the role alongside Ryan Reynolds in a 'Deadpool' crossover movie, despite his friend's repeated pleas for him to join him.

He said: ''It's sort of out of my hands because I'm an actor who's played Wolverine. I'm out. But if I was running the studio and someone else was playing Wolverine.''

Ryan has already admitted it would be ''near-impossible'' to persuade Hugh to change his mind.

He said: ''I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He's just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together. It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it.''