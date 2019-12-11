Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in the reimagined version of 'Home Alone'.
Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in the 'Home Alone' reboot.
Archie, 11, who has won praise for his performance in Taika Waititi's satirical comedy 'Jojo Rabbit', will not be playing Macaulay Culkin's beloved character Kevin McAllister, but a new youngster who finds himself in a similar premise to the original franchise.
The original Christmas film, released in 1990, saw Kevin being mistakenly left behind in America when his family flies to Paris for the holidays.
At first, he relishes being in his house on his own but soon he has to contend with two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and booby traps his home when they attempt to break in, resulting in much slapstick hilarity.
'Home Alone' proved to be incredibly successful, spawning three sequels, although only 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' starred Culkin as Kevin.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney+ film will see Ellie and Rob play a couple who ''in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom''.
The new 'Home Alone' will be directed by Dan Mazer, whose previous credits include 'Dirty Grandpa'. The script has been penned by 'Saturday Night Live' writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.
Culkin, 39, posted a tongue-in-cheek response on Twitter when it was revealed that 'Home Alone' is being rebooted.
The star posted a picture of him lazily lounging on the sofa with a laptop and plates of food, stating that this ''what an updated Home Alone would actually look like''.
In a later post, he joked that he could be involved in the remake, writing: ''Hey @Disney, call me.''
As well as 'Home Alone', Disney are also remaking 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid', 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' and 'Diary of Wimpy Kid' for their streaming service.
Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed that these franchises are being ''re-imagined for a new generation''.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko were enemies in high school. Schmidt was a nerd who...
Kristen Wiig finally gets her chance to shine in a lead role with this hilarious...
When Annie's best friend Lillian tells her that she's getting married, she's more than obliged...