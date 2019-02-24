'Holmes & Watson' won four prizes at the 2019 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The Sherlock Holmes comedy - which saw Will Ferrell take on the role of Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective - was named the worst film, while the movie was also ranked as the worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

The winners list was announced on Saturday (23.02.19) - although a physical ceremony is no longer held - and Ferrell's co-star John C. Reilly got the nod for worst supporting actor.

Meanwhile, the movie's director Etan Cohen's work on the film was enough to earn him the dubious honour of worst director.

The winners list also saw Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy named worst actress for her roles in both 'The Happytime Murders' and 'Life of the Party' just one day before she has the chance of winning an Academy Award for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'.

President Donald Trump even picked up two awards this year, both for his appearances in documentaries in 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

He was also the winner in the worst screen combo category alongside ''His Self Perpetuating Pettiness''.

While the Razzies pick out the worst in Hollywood, many top stars do see the funny side, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reacted well last year when his 'Baywatch' reboot won a prize named he Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It.

He said at the time: ''Look we made 'Baywatch' with the best intentions and it didn't work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie and I thank you critics and thank you fans.

''And look, at the end of the day, A Movie So Rotten You Eventually Fell in Love With It, that's just the way love goes. Go 'Baywatch'. Thank you for my Razzie, give it to me.''

2019 Golden Raspberry Award winners list:

Worst picture - 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst actress - Melissa McCarthy, 'The Happytime Murders' and 'Life of the Party'

Razzie redeemer award - Melissa McCarthy, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Worst actor - Donald J Trump (as himself), 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst supporting actor - John C Reilly, 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst supporting actress - Kellyanne Conway (as herself), 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst screen combo - Donald J Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, 'Death of a Nation' & 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel - 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst director - Etan Cohen, 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst screenplay - 'Fifty Shades Freed', Niall Leonard, from the novel by E.L. James