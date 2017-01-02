A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department claimed the act was a New Year's prank.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and is being investigated as a misdemeanour trespassing crime.

California voters approved recreational marijuana in November (16), but weed business owners won't be licensed to sell the drug until 1 January, 2018.

It's not the first time the Hollywood Hills' most famous landmark has been changed to read 'Hollyweed' - a Cal State Northridge student hung curtains over the 'O's on 1 January, 1976.