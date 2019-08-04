'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' has been made with the intention of creating more spin-off movies, according to David Leitch.

The 49-year-old filmmaker - who has helmed the much-hyped new movie - has revealed his intention was always to help ''build a world that was fertile ground for spin-offs''.

Speaking to Screen Rant, he shared: ''My intention was - and I hope that the studio hears that - is that we wanted to build a world that was fertile ground for spin-offs.

''When I came on board, the idea was, 'How can I immediately with this film, strike a pose to build out Hobbs' and Shaw's individual worlds so that they could do their own their own films?'

''But then also, characters in that world could have the ability to do their own, as well.''

Leitch added that with a host of big-name actors starring in 'Hobbs & Shaw', there is obvious scope to create a series of spin-off movies.

He said: ''If you look at it, we have movie stars in this movie. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, these other people we can't mention.

''You realise that there's potential for a lot of avenues for just the Hobbs and Shaw universe to go.''