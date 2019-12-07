Himesh Patel thinks it is a ''privilege'' to have had such a ''whirlwind'' year.

The 'Yesterday' hitmaker has been so busy over the last 12 months but he sees that as a really positive thing.

Speaking to HeyUGuys, he said: ''It's been a bit of a whirlwind but I think that's a privilege as an actor to have been so busy ... It's been quite a year.''

Meanwhile, Himesh previously insisted he didn't feel ''out of place'' on the set of 'Yesterday', despite having never starred in a movie before.

The 28-year-old actor - who is known for playing Tamwar Masood in the BBC One soap 'EastEnders' - told BANG Showbiz: ''It was brilliant. Everyone was really supportive and I didn't feel like I was out of place, so yeah it was great. I took away friendships that will last forever and so many brilliant lessons working with amazing actors and Danny [Boyle] and Richard [Curtis], you just learn so much. They're brilliant, they're so generous and kind to everyone around them and that means that everyone else can be as well because no one makes films better than those two.''

Himesh starred alongside Ed Sheeran in 'Yesterday' and he had previously revealed he was ''pleasantly surprised'' by Ed Sheeran's ''great work ethic'' on set.

He shared: ''I was surprised, pleasantly surprised, and he clearly has a great work ethic. And he brought that to the challenge of doing this. It's not easy to play yourself - perhaps it's even harder.''